Willard "Bill" C. HagaNeenah - Willard (Bill) C. Haga passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.Bill was born June 3, 1944 in Dodgeville, WI to Bill and Lorraine Haga. He lived all over the United States and the world, as his father was in the Air Force.Bill joined the Army after his high school graduation and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He came home to the US in troubled times and went to Germany for 5 years where he worked as an electronics salesman. Bill returned to the states in 1973 and after working jobs in Texas and Oklahoma, settled in the Fox Valley where he became an electrical engineer and worked for Johnson Controls, Town and Country Electric and Kimberly Clark at the Lakeview Mill. He retired from there in 2007. Bill also joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1976 and served proudly, retiring as a 1st Sergeant in 1996. Continuing serving, Bill was a police officer for the Grand Chute department in 1984.Bill was united in marriage to Diana Dorschner on August 12, 1978. they had 3 wonderful boys, Brad, Willard (Billy) and Brent. Diana preceded him in death on December 10, 1992.Bill married Nancy (Ohm) Hansen on February 11, 1995 and welcomed her 2 boys, Brian and Eric Hansen to the family.Bill enjoyed hunting and had successful trips for antelope, bear, deer and elk in Wyoming, Idaho, and Wisconsin. He enjoyed riding their Goldwing motorcycle and he and Nancy took trips touring the country and Canada. Bill loved Disney World, especially Epcot, where he and Nancy would start in France and then walk around the lake sipping champagne. They also visited Germany, Spain, Austria and Israel. His greatest adventure was taking the family to his favorite spot, a ranch in Idaho, in August of 2015.Bill was involved in a charity, Helping Hands, that collected donations to help the poor of Jamaica. He also worked in Jamaica building homes. He volunteered his electrical expertise at the Christine Ann Abuse Center In Oshkosh.Bill was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah, the Knights of Columbus, the Neenah VFW and the American Legion.Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sons, Brad (Donna), British Columbia; Billy, Brookfield, WI; Brent, Milwaukee, WI; Brian (Crystal), Neenah; Eric (Sara), Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Will and Ty Haga and Cameron and Rowan Hansen; brothers, Larry (Jean) Haga; Pat (Connie) Haga; Mike (Lori) Haga; sisters, Ginny (Brian) Lindauer; Jackie (Al) Ladd; Anne Graham. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorraine Haga, sister Mary Luker, in laws, Bob and Corrine Dorschner and Ray and Arlene Ohm.The family will have a private funeral service with a memorial mass to follow later next year.Nothing was more important to Bill than family. A light has gone out in ours but we will carry the torch and never forget.