Willard J. Seifert
of New Holstein - Willard Seifert, 91, of New Holstein, passed away on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, after a short stay at Sharon Richardson Hospice. Willard was born on September 6, 1929, in the Town of Meeme, son of George and Ida (Rades) Seifert.
Willard was a graduate of the Kiel High School Class of 1947. He was drafted into the Korean War in the Army Branch. He ended his military career as a corporal. On June 24, 1953, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Halbach at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein. They were married 52 years before her death in 2005.
Willard had worked at Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein, where he worked for 43 years as a machinist until his retirement in 1993. He went back to MPTC college with his wife Betty, for a brief period of time during their employment. Both of our parents believed in a good education.
Willard was a member of the New Holstein American Legion Post 0124 for 52 years. He was an avid hunting and fishing enthusiast. He really enjoyed bowling and was in various bowling leagues and tournaments for many years. He bowled multiple 600 series, and even had a 600 series when he was in his 80s! He enjoyed playing sheepshead and seemed to know exactly what cards you had in your hand. He enjoyed playing Poker and Texas Hold'em with his children and grandchildren while recovering from his stroke in 2014. When he came home from his stroke, he built an entire set of steps from his wheelchair with the use of only his right arm. He taught us to never give up and there is no such word as "can't". He had a great sense of humor and had the best one liners. Willard was also known to have his own special and colorful vocabulary. He was a true friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Willard is survived by his five children, Joan (Dave) Burgess of Fond du Lac, Keith Seifert of New Holstein, Mary Pethan of Chilton, Wayne (Betty) Seifert of Kiel and Lisa (Matt) Partika of Hortonville; his grandchildren, Troy (Jennifer) Burgess, Adam Seifert, Elaine (Nick) Ruh, Greg (Hayley) Pethan and Samantha Partika. He is also survived by great grandchildren: Brayden and Madelyn Burgess, Maddox Ruh and Sopie Pethan, and a sister-in-law, Romilda Halbach of New Holstein, also survived by many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Seifert; three brothers, Raymond (Janet) Seifert, Lester (Bonney) Seifert, Melvin (Violet) Seifert, two sisters, Helen (Edgar) Rotsted, Roma (Fritz) Hemb, three brother-in laws, Wilbert (Anita) Halbach, LaVern (Margaret) Halbach and Herbert "Herbie" Halbach, and one infant grandson.
Dad (Grandpa), you tried so hard to make it, but your body just gave out. You will forever be missed by all the people who love you and had the pleasure of knowing you. We will always have fond memories of your sense of humor, even when you were down. What a blessing that you were able to understand us and squeeze our hand to let us know you heard us. Dance with your sweetheart, Dad. We love you. As you always told us when we went home, and we told you, "Come home good!"
The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers (Melissa, Cynthia, and Brandy) for taking good care of our Dad these last couple years.
Due to COVID recommendations, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A full military salute will be held at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Fond du Lac following visitation.
Visitation will be held at Sippel Funeral Home from 9am-10:15am. with a small service at 10:30am. A full military salute will be held after the service.
Private entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net