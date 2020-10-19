1/1
William A. Crawford Jr.
William A. Crawford, Jr.

Appleton - William "Bill" Ambrose Crawford, Jr. passed away October 4, 2020. He was born in Portage, Wisconsin August 7, 1940, to Ambrose and Florence (Buelow) Crawford. Bill grew up in inner-city Milwaukee. On August 19, 1961, Bill married Karen Gevaart in Milwaukee and in 1963 they moved to Appleton. His business affiliations included General Business Systems and Alpha Prime as well as numerous car dealerships.

Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years: Karen "Ma" Crawford and his daughters: Cindy Crawford Donahue of Appleton, Terri (Terry) Forsell of Navarre, Florida, Debra Wenzel of Menasha, and Sandi (Todd) Lakey of Wilimington, Delaware. He was the grandfather to: Matthew Crawford, Kenny (Corie) Wenzel, Drew Donahue (Ava Jensen), Chris Lynch (Tylar Veurink), Kiely (Peter) Stelahue, Sara Lynch, Heather Lynch (Troy Duncan), and Doug Laux. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Braylee Crawford, Chloe Darrow, and Caleigh and Benjamin Wenzel. Additionally, his sisters and their families also survive: Phyliss Brooks of Aurora, Colorado, Sharon Schinstock of Ruckersville, Virginia, and Pam Crawford (Glen Switalski) of Port Washington.

Private services were held with Fr. Jim Leary officiating.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the COPD Foundation.

For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
