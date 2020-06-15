William A. Herrick Ii
William A. Herrick II

Appleton - William A. "Willy" Herrick II, age 94, of Appleton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 14, 2020. Bill "Willy" was born April 29, 1926 in Fremont, WI. He was the fourth and last surviving child of the late William A. and Mae (Button) Herrick I. Five siblings preceded him: Genevieve, Garland, Karl, Jeanette, and Anna Mae, and numerous family and friends. He married Virginia "Ginny" Van Camp on August 5, 1952 and resided in Appleton. She and godson John Coenen welcomed Bill to heaven.

Bill "Willy" is survived by his children: Lynn, Jeff, Susan, Kathryn, Bill III and Paul; fifteen grandchildren and three special great grandchildren: Kiara "that girl", Evan and Isaac who were the sparkle in their eyes and mischief in "old papa" and "old grandma's" step; and three additional great grandchildren. Bill "Willy" is survived by Virginia's five siblings; Aurella (Bob) Coenen, Jacob (Darlene) Van Camp, Jr., James (Janice) Van Camp, Anne Forseth, and Mary (Dan) Kruetzberg; and other relatives. Bill worked 40 plus years at Kimberly Clark. Bill will be laid to rest at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Freedom with Military Honors.

Thank you to everyone at Heartwood Homes Senor Living and Brettschneider Trettin Nickel Funeral Chapel for their wonderful assistance to the family.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
