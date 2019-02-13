|
|
William "Bill" Bartelt
New London - William Charles Bartelt, age 55 of New London, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after a short illness. Bill was born on May 19, 1963 to the late Douglas and Marcella "Sally" (Nytes) Bartelt. He was united in marriage to Tina Marie Massey on September 19, 1998 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New London. Bill worked at Steel King in New London as a welder for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family. Bill also enjoyed camping, grilling out, playing sheepshead, listening to music and tinkering with cars.
Bill is survived by the love of his life Tina Marie; children, Trisha (Scott) Krake, Gregory (Kelly) Bartelt, Kimberly (Emilio) Catarino, David (Stephanie) Bartelt and Cordell Bartelt; step-daughters, Jillian Amador and Trista Jo (special friend Andrew) Blank; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Carl, Charles (Tina), John (friend Kim) and Tom (Donna) Bartelt; sister-in-law, Robin Bartelt; Godchildren, Jackie Janke, James Tesch and Zachary Abel; aunt, Joannie Nytes and aunt and uncle, Robert and Gladys Bartelt. Bill is further survived by many special friends at Steel King.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bruce and Mike Bartelt.
The funeral service for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New London with Pastor Vicki Fink officiating. The visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Kaukauna at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
The family would like to thank ThedaCare Hospice and special friends Jim and Val Winter and Richie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 13, 2019