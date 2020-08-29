William "Bill" BeckerWaupaca - William J. Becker, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2020, in Waupaca, WI. Bill was born on March 24, 1945 in Appleton to his parents Russell and Irene Becker. He graduated from Hortonville High School in 1962. Soon after graduation he married and took over the family farm. They started their young family and Bill enjoyed playing tavern league baseball, bowling, and spending time hunting and fishing. When it was time to leave farming he picked orders and drove semi for Nash Finch Company until he retired. During retirement, he enjoyed "life on the lake" at Eagle River. When Sharon, his wife, became ill they moved to Iola and he has spent the last year or so living in Waupaca. Bill married Sharon Krake on Aug. 7, 1965. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage; he was a loving husband and father of their four children. They enjoyed planning and building houses in the Hortonville and Greenville area while their children were growing up. Bill always enjoyed watching his children do things that made them happy. He was proud of each of them and the grandchildren and great-grandchild they shared with him. Some of his most memorable days were filled with the love and laughter in his home during family gatherings; watching football, playing cards, or enjoying the lake view. There were often loud, joyous conversations and the room was often filled with Bill's laughter. Bill's free time was often spent doing crossword puzzles, sitting by a campfire, hunting, or fishing. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Many days were spent taking long rides in the north woods with Sharon. One adventure they shared was a cross country trip to the Grand Canyon.Their most memorable trip was their honeymoon in Yellowstone. One night they woke to a ruckus outside their tent.They were certain a bear was out there. Bill grabbed a flashlight determined to scare off the intruder. As he turned to see what was causing the commotion he couldn't believe what he saw...there were watermelon rinds flying out of the garbage cans and several raccoons scrambling around. No bear just bandits.Bill is survived by his children: Carla Thebo (Troy), Bear Creek; Teri Dillenberg (Kurt,) Appleton; Curt Becker (Katie), Larsen; and Bekki Weinke, Appleton. Grandchildren: Ryan Schuh (Makayla),Appleton; Alissa Schuh,Johnsonville, TN; Riley Schuh, Freedom; Sam Dillenberg, Appleton; Callie Dillenberg, Appleton; Cole Wienke (Amanda),Hortonville; Connor Weinke, Athens, GA ,; Cavin Becker and Camryn Becker, Larsen, and one great -grandchild- Preston Dillenberg- son of Sam Dillenberg and Rachel Roche, Appleton.Bill is also survived by his sister and her family: Elizabeth Pitsch (Ray), Darboy and their children: Shelley Pisarra (Scott), their children Audry and Kelsey, Summit, NJ, and Eric Pitsch Shannon Collins), Appleton.A private service will be held for Bill, prior to a public gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4:30-8pm, at the Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Hortonville.Bill's family would like to thank ThedaCare hematology and oncology for the care given to him during his cancer treatment and ThedaCare hospice for their professional and personal assistance caring for Bill during his last days.