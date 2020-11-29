William C. Johnson
Amherst - A Loving Heart is the Truest Wisdom
William Cain Johnson was born on the 17th day of January 1978, at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah. Bil was extremely intelligent and loved to read, occasionally he would be waiting for the next book in a series, when it would finally be released, he would run out and get it and sit and read it cover to cover that same day. He also had a tremendous sense of humor and wit about him. He often played jokes on his friends, or pranks on his kids and loved to tell jokes that often were above our heads. From early on he had a strong bond with nature, and he loved to share it with those he was closest to. He was genuinely happy when he was fishing the rivers for trout or camping with his family and friends or just hanging out at the Land enjoying the subtle sounds of nature, and he absolutely loved to make people smile…even a complete stranger. He had an amazing love for his kids. He didn't always know how to express it, but whenever he would talk about his kids to anyone, he was grinning ear to ear and you could tell how much love he had for them and how proud he was to be their father. He wanted to give them everything. His heart was big and generous, and he was always willing to help or give to someone in need, regardless of his situation. His time on this earth was not easy for him. From a young age he struggled internally with pain and turmoil that eventually developed into addiction, depression and other mental health problems. These things are crippling and so painful for your heart and soul, but he bravely battled these issues every day for most of his life with much success. He fought extremely hard to overcome these demons but was growing very tired and exhausted of the constant battle. On November 20th, 2020, his suffering came to an end. Although our hearts are broken, we hope he may finally find peace within himself and recapture his charismatic smile, the same smile that will eternally be engraved in our hearts. We will love you always and miss you dearly until we meet again.
If the smallest drop of water can freeze and break apart stone, imagine what a river can do. We are all tiny pebbles on this mountain of life, and a river runs thru it.
He is survived by his parents, Francis Johnson and wife Catherine, and Julie Samida (Van Linn) and husband Bob, his son Bradley and daughter Nicole; Bil's only sibling and loving sister Amber Kemp; his children, daughter McKenzie Johnson and fiancé Logan DeGrave, and mother Jessica Maynard; son Maverick Johnson, son Jack Johnson, daughter Piper Johnson, daughter Zoe Johnson, and their mother/his ex-wife Tara Johnson (Derks); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved and supported him dearly.
A funeral service will be held for Bil at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for his children's future.
