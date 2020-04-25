Services
William C. Revoir


1965 - 2020
William C. Revoir

Kaukauna - William C. Revoir, age 55, died with his faithful companion Daisy on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident in Langlade County. The son of Robert Revoir and Marilyn (Buerth) Hartjes, he was born in Kaukauna on April 12, 1965.

William is survived by his lifelong companion, Lori Vanden Bloomer; children: Nicholas (Holly) Vanden Bloomer, Appleton; Tyler (Ashley) Vanden Bloomer, Kaukauna; and Dakota Revoir, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Teddy, Makenzy, Robby, Brooklyn, and Faith, and was looking forward to another grandson due in June; and sister, Sue (Clark) Bongers. He is further survived by members of Lori's family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Revoir; brother-in-law, Al Vanenvenhoven; and father and mother-in-law, Kirby and Margarette Vanden Bloomer.

Once the current gathering restrictions are lifted, a funeral will be held at O'Connell Funeral Home. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
