William C. Revoir
1965 - 2020
William C. Revoir

Kaukauna - William C. Revoir, age 55, died with his faithful companion Daisy on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident in Langlade County. The son of Robert Revoir and Marilyn (Buerth) Hartjes, he was born in Kaukauna on April 12, 1965.

William is survived by his lifelong companion, Lori Vanden Bloomer; children: Nicholas (Holly) Vanden Bloomer, Appleton; Tyler (Ashley) Vanden Bloomer, Kaukauna; and Dakota Revoir, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Teddy, Makenzy, Robby, Brooklyn, Faith, and William; and sister, Sue (Clark) Bongers. He is further survived by members of Lori's family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Revoir; brothers-in-law, Tim and Gordy Vanden Bloomer and Al Vanenvenhoven; great niece Maggie Vanden Bloomer; and father and mother-in-law, Kirby and Margarette Vanden Bloomer.

Visitation will be held June 6, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Steve Vande Hey officiating. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
JUN
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
