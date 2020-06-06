Appleton - William C. Schultz, "UB", age 80, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna after a series of health issues during the past year. Bill was born in Appleton on April 13, 1940, to the late Frederick and Olive (LeClaire) Schultz. He graduated from St. Mary High School in Menasha with the class of 1958. Following high school, he attended St. Norbert College, and then went on to acquire his MA at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Bill was a teacher and principal in the Appleton public school system for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He loved traveling, the theater and breakfasts with his fellow retired teachers. He also enjoyed volunteering at St. Bernard's Church and ARCW (Aids Resource Center of WI) in Appleton.
UB will be remembered for the countless attributes he brought to this world during his time here. In addition to the warmest hugs, he had an infectious laugh, competitive charisma, big humor, a memory that far surpassed the average and penmanship that was incredibly on point.
Caretaking and teaching came naturally to UB and was undoubtedly his gifted talent. He took much pride in watching over and taking care of his mother after his father passed away. He never met a dog he didn't like and all dogs loved him too!
His love for sunshine and adventures led him to travel to California during Wisconsin's winter months where he volunteered in programs to feed the less fortunate on Thanksgiving and Christmas. He found great pleasure relaxing in Door County with friends and family.
He was always up for a road trip, experience or opportunity to be part of the countless celebrations and memory making moments with friends & relatives. While doing that, he never missed a moment to be thankful to those who included him or for those who joined him along the way, as he was the most gracious attendant at every occasion. UB took every opportunity he could to let you know that your kindness and time spent with him were amongst his most treasured gifts.
His conversations were intentional and his questions were specific. He reminded each of his loved ones how much he cared and inspired us with his ability to reminisce with detailed specifics that spanned generations. We, too, will reminisce through the generations to come. He will be so greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his sister, Katie (John) Pankratz, Wauwatosa; 10 nieces and nephews: Greg (Jeanne) Schultz, Scott Schultz, Amy (Scot) Wilson, Sara (Pete) Bender, Pete Pankratz, Paul (Heidi) Pankratz, Kathy Danning, Dick (Claire) Pankratz, Mary (Gary) Evenson, and Beth (Tim) Allaire; and sister-in-law Betty Schultz (nee Huelsbeck), CA. He is further survived by many dear cousins and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Paul Elder Services and specifically to St. Paul Hospice for their compassionate care, and to his incredibly loyal friends Ann Harmon and Lou Chiquette for always being there for Bill.
Due to the current situation, a private family memorial service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill's honor to a charity of your choice or to one of his favorites, The Appleton Education Foundation. Donations can be directed to, AEF, 122 E College Ave, Suite 1-B, Appleton, WI 54911.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.