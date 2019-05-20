Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
William Reinhardt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Reinhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. "Bill" Reinhardt Sr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William D. "Bill" Reinhardt Sr. Obituary
William D. "Bill" Reinhardt Sr.

Neenah - William D. "Bill" Reinhardt Sr., age 75, passed away Saturday, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born May 9, 1944 in Neenah, son of the late Douglas and Lillian (Russell) Reinhardt.

Bill graduated from Neenah High School in 1962. He was married to Kathleen Moore on September 14, 1963. Bill retired from American Can after 40 years of employment.

He loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, biking, and four wheeling in the Summit Lake area. Bill also enjoyed helping Kathy with her flower gardens at home.

He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ of Neenah/Menasha.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; three children: William Douglas (Jean) Reinhardt Jr., Steven (Shelley) Reinhardt, Rebecca (Michael) Campbell; four grandchildren: Suzanna and Emily Reinhardt, Nicole and Jaiden Campbell; two brothers: Greg (Mary) Reinhardt, Jim (Marcia) Reinhardt; a sister, Sue (Kurt) Bredell; a sister-in-law, Marylin (Clay) Poquette; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Bill was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sharon Jungenberg.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. A memorial is being established for Trout Unlimited and The Ruffed Grouse Society.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah ICU and NeuroScience Group and the nurses with ThedaCare Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent