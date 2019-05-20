|
William D. "Bill" Reinhardt Sr.
Neenah - William D. "Bill" Reinhardt Sr., age 75, passed away Saturday, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born May 9, 1944 in Neenah, son of the late Douglas and Lillian (Russell) Reinhardt.
Bill graduated from Neenah High School in 1962. He was married to Kathleen Moore on September 14, 1963. Bill retired from American Can after 40 years of employment.
He loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, biking, and four wheeling in the Summit Lake area. Bill also enjoyed helping Kathy with her flower gardens at home.
He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ of Neenah/Menasha.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; three children: William Douglas (Jean) Reinhardt Jr., Steven (Shelley) Reinhardt, Rebecca (Michael) Campbell; four grandchildren: Suzanna and Emily Reinhardt, Nicole and Jaiden Campbell; two brothers: Greg (Mary) Reinhardt, Jim (Marcia) Reinhardt; a sister, Sue (Kurt) Bredell; a sister-in-law, Marylin (Clay) Poquette; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Bill was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sharon Jungenberg.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the hour of service. A memorial is being established for Trout Unlimited and The Ruffed Grouse Society.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah ICU and NeuroScience Group and the nurses with ThedaCare Hospice for all their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 20, 2019