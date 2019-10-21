|
William Edward Tyriver
Neenah - March 22,1937 - September 29,2019
Bill peacefully passed at 82 on Sunday September 29, in his Orlando home with his family at his side. Bill was born on March 22, 1937 to Edwin and Ruth (Marty) Tyriver and raised in Neenah, Wisconsin. Bill graduated from Neenah High and began working for American Can until 1964, when he decided to purchase a farm in Neenah. For the next 20 years he farmed with his children and worked as a mechanic at Kellet Motors. He loved to sing and joined the Appleton McDowel Male Chorus. He also sang at St Paul Lutheran Church in Neenah, where him and his family were members. In 1984, Bill sold the farm and moved the family to Orlando, Florida. There he worked for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority as a purchasing manager until he retired at 72. Bill enjoyed traveling via cruises, collecting US coins, John Deere tractor memorabilia and Lionel HO trains.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife Beverly (Popp) Tyriver. Bill will be terribly missed by his survived siblings: Don (Carol) Tyriver Janesville, WI; Mary (Richard) Lee Hilbert, WI; Paul (Rae) Tyriver Neenah, WI; and his children: Christine Tyriver Orlando, FL; John Tyriver Orlando, FL; Andrew (Denise) Tyriver Huntsville, AL; Elisabeth Jackson Neenah, WI; Katherine Tyriver Orlando, FL. Bill was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held to honor Bill's life on Monday November 11, 2019 from 3-8pm at Century Elm Supper Club in Larsen, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019