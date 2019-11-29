|
William "Bill" Elliott
Neenah - William "Bill" Elliott, age 78, of Neenah, passed away at Cherry Meadows on Thursday, November 28, 2019 with his family by his side. Bill was born on April 13, 1941 in Neenah, son of the late William and Martha (Ammerman) Elliott. He was employed at the Neenah Foundry for many years before retirement. William was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Ted) Westman, a brother-in-law, Bob (Julie) Kues and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Linda Kues.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cherry Meadows for all the care given to Bill.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019