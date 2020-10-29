William F. Graham, Jr.New London - William F. Graham, Jr., 90, New London, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 of natural causes and entered the spirit world. He was born January 22, 1930 to William F. Graham and Valeria V. (Doxtater) Graham in Neenah, WI. He married Geraldine A. Sasman in June of 1954. They raised two children.William loved to hunt, fish, and shoot trap, skeet and sporting clays. William worked at the Toy Factory in Hortonville for 66 years, starting at age 14 and retiring at age 80. He also worked at Club Terrace as a chef alongside his mother.William served in the Army during the Korean War, from 1953 to 1955. He was the first born of ten children. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine, his parents William and Valeria, and four brothers LeRoy, Ed, Allen and Gary.He is survived by his two children Bradley and Brenda, and granddaughter Taylor Peters. He is also survived by two brothers, Gerald and Glenn, and three sisters Karen, Kathy and Marlene.A funeral service will be held at Valley Funeral Home in Appleton on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. with service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park with full honors following the service.