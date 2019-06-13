Services
Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Menasha, WI
Arvada - William Gerald Remmel, 76, of Arvada,Colorado formerly of Menasha, Wisconsin passed away December 18th, 2018

Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Menasha at 11 am on June 17th, 2019.

He was born on January 16th, 1942 to Gerald William Remmel and Marie Agnes (Curtiss) Remmel and later adopted by Margaret (Nabbefeld) Remmel.

He is survived by one son and 3 daughters Steven Remmel, Trina Remmel, Angie (Chad) Otto, and Kim Remmel, and 3 grandsons, Christopher and Daniel Hollsten, and Jacob Remmel, and one great grandson.

He was preceded in death by one son, Scott Remmel.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019
