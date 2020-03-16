|
William H. Derks
Combined Locks - William Henry Derks, age 90, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with family by his side. He was born at home in Kaukauna on February 15, 1930 to the late William and Frances (Van Dyke) Derks. William married Mary M. Lauer on November 20, 1951. She preceded him in death on December 31, 2009 after 58 years of marriage.
William is survived by his children and grandchildren: Mary (Pat) Rausch (Ben and Pam); Joseph (Sandy) Derks (Eric); Patricia (Marty) McGee (Martin and Colin); Linda (Mike) Nieuwenhuis (Michelle and Matt); Judith (Karl Blaser) Derks (Ryan); Barbara (Rich) Parker (Jaclyn); Gerard Derks; Allen (Kris) Derks (Nick, Zach, and Angela); and Ann (Reed) Vander Bloemen (Haley and Matthew); eleven great grandchildren; and brother, John Derks. He is further survived by his special dog, Sadie, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by his brothers: (twins) Ronald and Donald, Robert, Thomas and Daniel Derks.
A private family gathering was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Ascension Little Chute and St. Elizabeth Hospital for your care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020