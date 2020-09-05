William Harvey Woolcott
Sun City, AZ - William Harvey Woolcott passed away at the age of 79 on August 6, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona after a lengthy illness. Bill was born July 22, 1941 to the late William and Geraldine Woolcott of Bottineau, North Dakota. He attended Bottineau schools, North Dakota School of Forestry, after which he enlisted in the Navy Submarine Service in 1958 until a service-related stroke caused him to be honorably discharged in 1978. Soon after, he moved to Wisconsin where he attended Fox Valley Technical School and earned an associate degree in food service management.
Bill married Elizabeth Venturi in 1965. They were blessed with one son, William E. Woolcott, and Bill was a caring stepfather to Louise. The family made precious memories during many cross-country road trips and two tours of duty in Hawaii. Bill and Betty divorced but remained friends until her passing in 2017. In 1980 he married Judie Fingal and they spent 29 years together until her death in 2009. They lived in Menasha over the family bakery while Bill worked as a building service superintendent for the City of Menasha, where he retired in 2003 after twenty years. Bill and Judie traveled all over the U.S. in their RV with cats, dogs, and oftentimes, their beloved grandchildren. In 2010 he married Sherry Rowland and they resided in Wausau, WI until their move to Sun City, AZ where he was a member of a local woodworking club. They enjoyed attending boat reunions and Submarine & Navy balls. He was active in Perch Base Sub-Vet and Wisconsin Sub-Vet groups as well as Disabled American Veterans
.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sherry, of Sun City, AZ; his son, William Woolcott of Ashford, CT; stepchildren: Louise (John) Cuff of Norwich, CT, Charles Fingal of WI, Kathy Fingal of Ashford, CT, and Dan (Valerie) Fingal of Mountain, WI; his brothers John (June) of Pahrump, NV, and Tom of Neenah, WI. He is further survived by his loving grandchildren: Buddy, Claire, Kevin, Danielle, Lindsay, Valerie, Christopher, Matthew, Joshua, Samantha, Alexandra, Anthony, Kyle, Brandon, as well as 34 great grandchildren. He was also fond of Sherry's son, Mark Laffin, and her grandson, Matthew Laffin.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; stepchildren, Terese (Fingal) Burr and Elmer Fingal IV; his late wife, Judie; and former wife, Elizabeth.
If you knew him, you knew how much he loved being a sailor and could strike up a conversation with anyone who would listen. He loved puttering in his workshop and once converted a bus into the family motorhome. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. At Bill's request, he was cremated and his ashes will be spread at sea. No service is planned at this time.