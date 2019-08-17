Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
William "Bill" Hastie

William "Bill" Hastie Obituary
William "Bill" Hastie

Sherwood, Wisconsin - William "Bill" Hastie, 60, died in his sleep of natural causes on August 13, 2019.

Born February 4, 1959, Bill is preceded in death by his father Albert Hastie.

He is survived by his son Logan Hastie, his mother Barbara Hastie Sr, and his siblings Robert Hastie and Barbara Hastie Jr. Bill will be remembered for his loyalty to and love for God, family, friends, career, Green Bay Packers and for living out I Peter 3:9, "we are called to bless others."

The Hastie family will be honoring and giving thanks for the gift Bill was to this world in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2pm-6pm (with a homage message from 3-3:30pm) at High Cliff Golf and Event Center, Sherwood, Wisconsin.

For further details please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
