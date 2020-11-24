William HoffmanShawano - William "Bill" G. Hoffman, age 76 of Shawano, passed away at his home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Bill was born in Appleton on October 4, 1944, to the late George F. and Vivian B. (Norton) Hoffman. After graduating from high school Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1964 - 1970. On May 28, 1966, Bill was united in marriage to Sandra Geiger at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Neenah. Bill and Sandi had three daughters together. On February 12, 2005, he was united in marriage to Linda Russell at St. Jakobi Lutheran Church. Bill was hard working and dependable, he worked in sales for Patterson, 1st Supply in Appleton, and eventually Torborg's in Shawano. He was a fun, easy going, and quiet man whom everyone loved. Bill enjoyed cooking for his daughters when they were young, developing his own recipes. He had a passion for music and was proud to pass that passion on to his family. Bill was a dreamer who loved life and considered anything possible. He enjoyed traveling and, in his younger years, his toys, such as, boats, snowmobiles, cars, and more. Bill loved nature and felt at home outdoors. He liked hunting, fishing, boating, and waterskiing. First and foremost, he was a family man who loved his family dearly.Bill is survived by: his wife of 15 years, Linda; his former wife, mother of his daughters, and friend, Sandi (Pat) Ryan; his daughters, Heidi (Randy) Kuehl, Kristen (Mike) Lemery, and Anne (Jessica Ventura) Harrmann; his grandchildren, Justin (Elizabeth Archbold) Kuehl, Taylor (Mitch) Mogensen, Tanner (Devon Minor) Kuehl, Bryar Martin, Colten Kees, Brecken Harrmann, and Wade Harrmann; he was very proud to recently hold his first great-granddaughter, Harlow Mogensen. He is further survived by: step-children, Joseph (Jill) Bosin and Adam (Jen) Bosin; step grandchildren, Kemeny, Henry, Matthew, Will, and Johnny; sister, Patti (Jon Roger) Meyers; and brother-in-law, John Gunderson. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sarah (Todd) Swedberg and a special nephew, Adam (Katie) Meyers.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Gunderson.A funeral service will be held for Bill at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Shawano American Legion Post #117. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service. Masks will be required for services.