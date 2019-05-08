|
William J. "Bill" Koutnik
Appleton - William "Bill" Koutnik, formerly of Sherwood, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 74 at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna. Bill fought the good fight against cancer and found peace in the arms of Jesus. Bill was born on March 9, 1945 in Appleton, WI to Clifford and Helen Koutnik. Bill graduated from Xavier High School in 1963 and then from UW-Oshkosh in 1970 with a BA in Fine Arts, specializing in Ceramics. Bill was well known as a painting and wallpaper contractor in Appleton. He operated the family business on College Avenue with his parents Clifford and Helen for over 50 years. Many people remember the little shop with the accordions
Bill loved reading, crossword puzzles, and attending flea markets to add to his collection of cuff links. He loved the Beatles and Elvis, the Green Bay Packers and watching the Milwaukee Brewers and many years of bowling. Many weekends were spent at classic car shows, art festivals, and concerts. Bill also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas for the annual International Accordion Convention, where he met and shook hands with Dick Contino and Myron Floren. He later took up art sketching as a hobby.
Bill is survived by his sister Teresa (Jim) Karls of Combined Locks and brother Bob (special friend Sue) of Shiocton, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Helen, sister Gloria Van Elzen, and brother Jerome.
The funeral liturgy will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Sherwood, N369 Military Road, Sherwood, on Friday May 10th at 11:00 AM with Fr. Michael Betley officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Interment at Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery.
Many thanks to Teresa and Bob for their loving care for Bill during his battle with cancer. The family also extends a thank you to the staff of St. Paul Home Hospice for their compassionate care for Bill.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019