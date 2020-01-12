|
William J. "Willie" Smith
LaValle - William J. "Willie" Smith, age 73, of rural LaValle, Wisconsin, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mission Church, 314 North Appleton Street, Appleton, Wisconsin from 11 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 12:00 noon. Pastor Jody Muck will officiate. Military rites will be provided.
Willie was born May 13, 1946 in Appleton, WI, the son of Edward and Barbara (Hartmanstorpher) Smith. He grew up in Appleton and following high school he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam. His tours of duty were on the "front lines" and in very difficult, dangerous places. Following his military service he was honorably discharged and returned home. Willie enjoyed hunting in the hills, spending time with family, friends and his many beloved animals.
William is survived by his brothers, Clifford Smith and Robert (Debra) Smith; sister, Ruth (Clifford) Krueger; nieces and nephews, Cindy Davey, Rohan Pace, Kari (David) Campbell, Michael (Rosonna) Krueger, Kristin (Terry) Witkowski, Matthew (Holly) Krueger, Michelle (Mark Vieaux) Smith and Shaun (Melissa) Smith; and many grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; nieces, Lisa Smith and Sara Krueger; and a nephew, Dwaine Smith.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020