William "Bill" John KohlKaukauna - William "Bill" Kohl, 60, of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020.He was born to Ervin & Evelyn (Thomsen) Kohl on September 13, 1960 and was the 6th child of 9 siblings. He graduated in 1979 from Appleton West High School.Bill was a retired truck driver working at Swinkles Trucking for many years. He was a proud Charter member of the Farmall International Tractor Club. He enjoyed his Farmall collection & participating in local events and parades.Bill enjoyed talking to everyone about his experiences of growing up on the family farm & how lucky he was to have that great opportunity. Bill loved going to the "Farm" and helping out where ever he could or just visting.He was especially proud of volunteering his time at Saving Paws Animal Rescue, spoiling all the cats & kittens. This was his "Happy Place". Bill believed that "Saving an animal won't change the world - but for that animal the world changes forever for them."Bill leaves behind his faithful companions, Marshmallow & Tu Tu. Bill had such a big heart, he kept his promise to a 4 year old girl that he would not change their names when picking up the kittens to take home with him.Bill is survived by his siblings: Becky (David) Reider, Michael (Lori), Steve, Laurie, Jeff, Tom (Lori), and Barry. His nieces Tracy (Phillip) Ortman, Colleen Kohl (Joe Nackers), Kelly (Scott) Vandenbusch, Samantha (Adam) Fevold, nephew Benjamin (Jaclyn) Reider and Special friend Holly Underwager.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margie, and sister-in-law Lorrie Kohl.Thank you to the Saving Paws Staff and the Emergency responders for your compassion.Due to current conditions - the family will have a celebration of Bill's life at a later date.Memorials will be directed to Saving Paws.