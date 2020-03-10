|
|
William "Bill" Jorgensen
New London - William C. Jorgensen, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on March 7, 2020. He was born in Neenah on February 12, 1949, Clyde and Sally (Stroebel) Jorgensen. Bill served his country in the US Army. He retired from Pierce Manufacturing.
He is survived by his sister Ellen Davis and two nephews Quinn James Davis and Ian Christopher Davis.
His parents preceded him in death.
Per Bill wishes a private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020