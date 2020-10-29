William "Bill" Joseph Nyman
Baileys Harbor - William "Bill" Joseph Nyman, 37, of Baileys Harbor died in a car accident on October 21 in the mountains of New Mexico, doing what he loved, elk hunting. For most people, hunting is just a hobby; not for Bill though, he was one of the lucky ones that was able to make his passion a career. Over the years, and with the go-ahead nod from his wife, Dani, Bill travelled the world as a guide. He hunted ducks from Texas to Alaska, deer in Hawaii, turkeys in Mexico, moose in the Yukon, tahr and stag in New Zealand, alligators in Florida, wild boar in Texas, and elk in Montana and New Mexico. Bill was also captain of his fishing boats with First Choice Charters in Baileys Harbor and owned/operated Ragged Reef Outfitters. He fished the Bahamas, Hawaii, New Zealand, Indonesia, Alaska and as a child in the pond behind the family home. He made great meals from all that he harvested. Bill had the courage, knack, and charisma to make his dreams become reality; true grit that was admired by all.
In 2001, Bill graduated from New London Senior High School. Bill went on to college at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. He graduated with degrees in Wildlife/Biology; he also played on the Pointer football team. Wherever he went, he made lifelong friends.
Bill was born on April 21, 1983 in Missoula, Montana and died on October 21, 2020 near Silver City, New Mexico. Bill leaves behind his loving wife, Danielle "Dani" Nyman; his daughter, Mira Nyman and a child due in April 2021; parents, Mel "Butch" Nyman and Mary Denis Nyman; siblings, Melissa Nyman (Michael Nygard), Jennifer (Hans) Rufenacht, Michael (Nichole and children, Ali and Jason) Nyman; half-brother, Jamie (Cody and family) Bronk; and two nieces, Veda and Margot. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Chris and Robin Warecki and brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Mandi Warecki; Dani's grandparents, Jay and Bonnie Warecki; special aunt, Jackie (Bryce) Jacoby; cousin, Elizabeth Jacoby (special friend Thomas); God parents, Dick and Jeanne Maas; and Bill's business partner, Todd Haleen and family. Bill is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Peg (Greg) Otis, Kim (Grace) Nyman, Al Nyman, Mary Hewins, George (Cindy) Moore, Mark (Jackie) Warecki, Karen (Bill) Zoelle, Joyce Nyman and Carole Ristow; along with numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceeded in death by his grandparents, Marge and Mel Nyman Sr. and Ken Denis and Phyllis (George Moore Jr) and cousin, George Moore IV.
"Bill,
You lived your life with no regrets. You had the courage to follow your passions and do what you loved. You were charismatic and generous to those who knew you. You were the most wonderful father and husband we could have asked for. You shared your passions for the outdoors with our daughter, taught her to be brave and kind, and could make her laugh like no one else. Mira and I are so blessed to have had you in our lives and will love you forever and always.
Love, Dani."
An outdoor memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Huehns Funeral Home, located at 1414 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI with Pastor Mark Billington of First Baptist Church in Sister Bay officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until the time of service. Please dress according to the weather. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, Bill's family is asking for letters to Mira and the new baby describing how amazing of a person and father he was, so that his memory will live on with them forever.
