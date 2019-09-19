|
|
William Kettleson
Appleton - William Lewis Kettleson, 89 passed peacefully with his family by his side on Monday September 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. William was born on August 5, 1930 in Appleton, the son of Howard and Martha (Miske) Kettleson. William later joined the Army and was in the Korean War. On June 14, 1958 he married Letha Corbett in Appleton. He enjoyed reading books, watching the Brewers, going out for Friday fish fry, camping, boating, and going to the cottage. William especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
William is survived by: (3) Children: Mike (Jennifer) Kettleson of Greenville, Lorie Mortimer of Appleton, and James Kettleson of Menasha. (4)Grandchildren: Brittani (David) Cornelius of Greenville, Sara (Sean) Szablewski of Appleton, Baillie (Shawna Moore) Kettleson of Menasha. Emilee (Shane Rusch) Mortimer of Appleton. (2)Great-Grandchildren: Owen and Oliver. (1) Brother: Jack Kettleson, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. His wife Letha in 2011, his brother: Robert, 2 sisters: Betty and Margie. Son-in-law: Steve Mortimer.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church located at: 500 W. Marquette St. Appleton, WI 54911. Fr. James Jugenheimer will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Highland Memorial Park. Military Honors to follow after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in his honor.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 19, 2019