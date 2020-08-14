William "Bill" Koester
Kaukauna - Bill V. Koester, age 70, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1949, son of the late Virgil and Thelma (Spice) Koester. On May 19, 1972, Bill married Linda Marquardt and together have celebrated over 48 years of marriage.
Bill served his country as a member of the United States Army. He worked for the street department at the city of Kaukauna for 38 years until his retirement. Bill enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his family and traveling with Linda. They have visited 45 of the states. He had a strong faith and was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church in Kaukauna. Bill was an avid Packer fan, but his greatest passion was watching his grandchildren's sports and being a wonderful grandpa.
Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Koester; a son, Jamie (Mary) Koester; grandchildren: Bret (special friend, Callie) Koester, Hana (special friend, Sam) Koester and Brady Koester; 6 brothers: Ken (Sharon), Dick (Cathy), Don (Deb), Tom (Rose), Howard (special friend, Shannon) and Dan (special friend, Reneen) Koester; 8 sisters: Judy Willems-Van Krey, Virginia (Richard) Linzmeier, Carol (Mark) Matthies, Jean (Ken) Seidl, Dianne (Dennis) Gostas, Betty (Ken) Meulemans, Sue (Mark) Gitz and Kay (Ed) Fulcer; sister-in-law, Sharon (Dave) Van Deraa; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Koester; his parents; father and mother-in-law: Gordy and Gertie Marquardt; brother, Robert Koester; brother-in-law, Jerry Marquardt; three nieces: Crystal, Nastasha and Brooke.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will take place following the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.
Although the time was brief, Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff's of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton and ThedaCare Hospice for their wonderful care given to Bill.