William Kowalkowski

William KowalkowskiFremont - William E. Kowalkowski, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Clintonville on July 30, 1933, son of the late Edward and Marie (Hogan) Kowalkowski. William attended and graduated from St. Mary's in Menasha in 1951. He served his country in the US Army from 1953-1955, he was stationed in Munich, Germany, Army of Occupation. William was united in marriage to Marlene Kasperek, on September 23, 1953, in Appleton (he died on their 67th wedding anniversary). He worked for Marathon/American Can Company for 44 years. William finally got to live out his dream of farming with purchase of his hobby farm near Dale in 1985; he raised beef, chickens, turkeys, horses, and various other critters at various times. He loved to fish, hunt and camp with his family. He spent many joyful hours in his garden growing vegetables and a few flowers for his lovely wife. He was a great husband and father and will be missed by all who knew him.William is survived by his wife Marlene; children: Steven (Amy) Kowalkowski, New Cumberland, PA, Karen (Christopher) Sorenson, Larsen, Daniel (Mary) Kowalkowski, Clintonville, Edward (Karen) Kowalkowski, Neenah, and Roger Kowalkowski, Dale, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sisters, Janice (Wayne) O'Connell, Lakewood and Lois (Art) Miliander, Menasha. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Geraldine (Leroy) Tesch and Helen (Robert) Bednarowski.Funeral Mass for William will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hortonville, with Fr. Kyle Sladek and Parish Director Greg Layton officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Full military graveside rites will be held.Due to COVID 19 regulations masks will be required and social distancing observed.