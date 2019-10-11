Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Oneida, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Oneida, WI
William "Bill" Krahn


1958 - 2019
William "Bill" Krahn Obituary
William "Bill" Krahn

Seymour - William "Bill" J. Krahn, 61, of Seymour, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1958, son of the late Maynard and Virginia (Philipsen) Krahn.

Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oneida.

On September 25, 1981, he was united in marriage to Mary Jo Kazik, celebrating 38 years of marriage.

Bill worked at Gustman's since 1975, having built many meaningful friendships and relationships with his customers.

His hobbies included watching NASCAR races and anything that involved cars, four-wheeling, being outdoors on the trails, and woodworking.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo; children: Barry (Gina) Krahn and Rachel (Kevin) Looker; five grandchildren: Braeden, Owen, Grayson, Jaxsen, and Josephine; siblings: Jerry (special friend Beth) Krahn, Shirley (Todd) Hopkins, Steve (Nancy) Krahn, and Mark (Kim) Krahn; father-in-law, Ervin "Butch" Kazik.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant grandson, Lyle; brothers, Robert and David Krahn; and mother-in-law, Karen Kazik.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Visitation will continue at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oneida on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Dave Ruby and Deacon Bobby Doxtator officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Seymour.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory.

Online condolences may be expressed to Bill's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

A special thanks to Unity Hospice, especially to: Cheryl, Ashley, Heather, and Nicole, for the compassionate care they gave to Bill.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
postcrescent