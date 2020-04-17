|
William L. "Bill" Harnitz
Appleton - William "Bill" Harnitz, age 86, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Bill was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to William and Cecelia (Thoma) Harnitz on March 13th, 1934. He attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and graduated with a Bachelors and Masters in Biology. He taught Biology and Earth Science at Einstein Junior High School for over 30 years. Bill served in the United States Army, from 1957-1959, and again from 1961-1963.
He married Vivian Polk on July 29th, 1956, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Bill is survived by his wife Vivian; children Julia Harnitz and Katie (Edward) Powell; 6 grandchildren, Elise Jean-Pierre, Marcel Jean-Pierre, Charles Jean-Pierre, Emma (Justin) Erickson, Ciara Powell, and William (Katie) Powell. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Carol Harnitz, nephew Steve (Renee) Harnitz and Gail Harnitz.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Eugene "Gene" Harnitz.
Bill enjoyed carving Santa Claus and bird figurines. He spent a lot of time on his 80 acres of land; hunting white tail deer, ducks, geese, pheasants, fishing, ice fishing, and fixing things. Bill had a special gift for carpentry, building, and making things. He could fix anything.
Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army. The family of Bill Harnitz wishes to thank Dr. Joshua Block, Dr. Alexander Starr, Dr. Omar Atassi, The ThedaCare Cancer Center, ThedaCare Hospice, Right At Home Caregivers, especially Angela Beach, Mary Morrison, Kylie Millay, Angelica Jacobson, and Tirzah Nysse.
Private services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020