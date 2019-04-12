|
William L. Hokenstad
Manawa - William L. Hokenstad, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center of Crystal River, Waupaca, under the care of Heartland Hospice. He was born May 20, 1943 in Cambridge, WI to the late Clifford and Jane (Montour) Hokenstad. He grew up in Carter, Belle Plaine, Shawano, and Bonduel, WI. Bill graduated from Bonduel High School in 1961 and then joined the Marine Corps where he honorably served until 1965. On May 21, 1966 he married Janette Wiharms in Appleton, WI. After 35 years of dedicated work for Miller Electric Manufacturing, Bill retired and pursued his dream of building a cabin on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Bill loved working on cars but his true passion was being outdoors and fishing and hunting with his family and friends.
Survivors include sons: Bill (Lyn) Hokenstad, Ogdensburg,WI; Mike (Stephanie Gould) Hokenstad, Rochester Hills, MI; grandchildren: Eric (Felicia Rineck) Hokenstad, Marquette, MI; Craig (Danielle Bucholtz) Hokenstad, Bangor, WA; Michael Hokenstad, Lake Orion, MI; Camryn Hokenstad, Lake Orion, MI; brothers: Richard (Cheryl) Hokenstad, Appleton, WI; Byron (Barb) Vanderwalker, Crandon, WI; Doug (Debbie) Vanderwalker, Billings, MT; Gary (Marie)Vanderwalker, MN; sisters: Barb (Marlene Plont) Hokenstad, Appleton, WI; Kathy (Larry) Hafeman,DePere, WI; Sharon (Gary) Ambrose, Pembine, WI; Judy (Tom) Lessmiller,Suamico, WI. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his brother Allen and sister-in-law Karen Hokenstad; sisters: Shirley Grosskreutz; Janet Koscher; Mary Williams and brothers-in-law Roger Grosskreutz; Ronny Koscher; and Rich Williams.
A memorial service for Bill will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa with Rev. Loretta Waegli officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 12, 2019