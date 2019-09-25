|
William L. Olson
Neenah - Bill Olson, age 72, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in New London on October 1, 1946 to the late Lemuel "Ole" and Betty Olson. Bill married Judy Jacobson on April 30, 1966 at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester, and they were blessed with 53 years of marriage. Bill began his plumbing apprenticeship immediately after graduating from Neenah High School and later got his master plumbing license. Together Bill and Judy owned and operated Olson Plumbing and Heating, Inc. for nearly 30 years.
Bill loved spending time with his family, especially when taking them fishing, to the movie theater, and out to restaurants. He was a kind man that loved to help people. Bill loved the outdoors and really enjoyed spending many hours at Clarks Bay Corp. He devoted a good part of his life to protecting wetlands for animals and worked with various organizations to help obtain his goal. Bill had many great friends but was especially close to Shaun MacDonald and Pat Voss. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Olson; daughter, Kim (Bill) Shea; son, Allen (Krista) Olson; grandchildren: Cassie and Brandon Pupp and Mya and Lucas Olson; great-granddaughter, Kennadie; sister, Sandy (Dennis) Pedersen; sister-in-law, Judy Cummins Jacobson; nieces, Sarah (Marc) Keesler and Katie (Will) Ricketts; nephews: Terry (Tracey) Jacobson, Cal (Wendy) Jacobson, Kip Jacobson; as well as many cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Betty Olson; Father and mother-in-law, Jake and Mayrose Jacobson; two brothers-in-law: David Jacobson and Allen Jacobson; and his constant companion, Oli the Dog.
The Memorial Service for Bill will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 140 Green Bay Road, Neenah with Rev. Bob Wilkinson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church are appreciated.
