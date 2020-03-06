|
|
William Lueck
Town of Wescott - William B. "Papa Lu" Lueck, age 81, of the Town of Wescott, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Seymour. Bill was born on March 16, 1938, in Neenah, the only child of Bernard and Constance (Hahl) Lueck. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Menasha, Class of 1956. On June 24, 1961, Bill was united in marriage to Helen Malischke in Milwaukee. He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cecil. He worked for Outagamie Bank in Appleton. Bill went on to own and operate his own accounting business for over 30 years where he served small businesses and completed personal income tax returns. He was on the Board of Directors of Villa Phoenix in Appleton and was the Business Manager for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton. Bill was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and attended the infamous 1967 "Ice Bowl". He loved watching his children and grandchildren play football during their careers in school. Bill and Helen have been coming to their Loon Lake cottage since 1962, in 2006 they tore down their cottage to build their permanent home.
Bill is survived by: his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen; his children, Dennis (Mary K.) Lueck of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Mary Claire Lueck of Shawano, Scott (Jody) Lueck of Appleton, and Greg (Chris) Lueck, of Walworth; twelve grandchildren, Tyler (Rosemary), Jake (Emily), Allison (A.J.) Riehle, Mitch, Zack, Nick, Jennifer, Alyssa, Ben, Makenzie, Sydney, and Lizzie; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Arlette. He is further survived by his cousin, Sr. Barbara Hahl of Columbus, OH, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass for Bill will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cecil with Father Scott Valentyn and Deacon Todd Raether officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Swedberg Zastrow Funeral Home in Cecil with a prayer service to begin at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Claire for the loving care of her father.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020