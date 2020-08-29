William M. Hammen
Little Chute - William M. Hammen, age 90, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Little Chute on May 1, 1930 to the late William and Anna (Dercks) Hammen. Bill married Ida "Ikey" Ebben at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church on June 17, 1952 and they had 68 wonderful years together. He worked as a foreman at the Kimberly Mill, retiring after 48 years. Bill served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He loved to hunt and fish and was a taxidermist for many family members and friends. Bill also loved to spend time with his family on Archibald Lake. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Brewers! Bill was proud to be a "little shooter" and was the best Big Pappa ever!
Bill is survived by his wife, Ida; children: Jackie (Roger) Nelson, Combined Locks; Bill (Jenny), Kaukauna; Tim, Little Chute; Tom (Jeanne), Darboy; Ken (Cheryl), Little Chute; Mary (Bob) Van Asten, Combined Locks; and Dan (Stacy), Little Chute; grandchildren: Jenny (Jason) Keller, Barb (Josh) Olszweski, Kari (Mike) Hofkens; Bill (Gretchen) and Greg (Avery) Hammen, Beth (Craig) Smith;; Stephanie Hammen; Coy and Ty (Emily) Hammen, A.J. (Abby) and Eric Sprangers, Lindsey (Brice) Trickey; Christopher (Molly) Hammen, Courtney (Jake) Gitter; Abby (Tyler) Zeh, Peter (Adrianne) and David Van Asten; Cal, Karsen, and Sofie Hammen; 23 great grandchildren; siblings: Bob (Jan) and Jim (Alice) Hammen, Joan (Ken) Driessen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Barb Levandowski, Betty Verbruggen, Marve (Mattie) Ebben, and Fr. Bert Ebben O.P. He is further survived by godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Chris and Sophie Ebben; brothers: Maurice (Marie), Ambrose (Ceil), Izzy (Helen), and Ernie (Eunice) Hammen; sisters: Marie (Paul) Balgie, Agnes (Eddie) Schuler, Gerry (Fritz) Keyzers, Florence (Eddie) Poppe, and Doris (Butch) Vosters; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Rich (Jakie) Ebben, Rob Ebben, John Levandowski, John Verbruggen, Ione (Bill) Van Sambeek, and Rita Ebben.
A private family funeral will be held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. For those that wish to participate in Bill's Funeral Mass, please view the live stream at www.stjn.org
(click on the live stream tab at top of page) on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. James Vanden Hogen will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
Bill's family would like to thank St. Paul Elder Services and their Hospice staff, especially Lisa, Julie, Mike, Sr. Delores, Nan, Holly, Jean, Gina, and Fr. Charles.