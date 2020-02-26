|
William Matthew and Danielle Julie Beyer
Kaukauna - William "Will" Beyer, age 5, and Danielle "Dani" Beyer, age 3, were tragically taken from us too soon on February 17, 2020.
Will was born on May 23, 2014. He was a super smart little boy, always asking "Why?" Will loved building things out of Legos and loved to read. His favorite time of the year was Christmas and was the master tree decorator and Christmas carol singer. Will was in kindergarten and loved playing with his friends.
Dani was born on March 23, 2016. She was a little dare devil. Always extremely curious and never afraid of anything. Dani loved riding her bike and scooter. She was always up for an adventure to 1000 Islands so she could explore. Dani was looking forward to starting school so she could go with her big brother.
Will and Dani were inseparable. Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will. They were both always smiling with their great big smiles and were just happy to always be together. They shared a love for their stuffed animals and a bond with each other that was extremely tight. Our little angels Will and Dani, may you rest together peacefully until we meet you again.
Will and Dani are survived by their mom and step-dad, Melissa and Tyler Schuth; dad, Matt Beyer; grandparents: Papa Kevin Schuth and fiancé Christine, Mark and Julie Gerow, Jill and Ryan Houterman, Dan and Karen Beyer, Susan Beyer; their Godmother, Aislinn Plautz; a special cousin, Dayzia Beyer; and many other family members and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive. There will also be a community vigil service on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Kaukauna Community Center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The immediate family is very thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, however they kindly request that the general public attend the community vigil service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in their names.
