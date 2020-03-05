|
|
William "Bill" Morien
New London - Bill Morien, 91, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 3, 2020. Born at home on February 8, 1929, to Phillip and Clara (Roland) Morien, he was a lifelong resident of New London. Dad is the last of his family's generation and will be truly missed as the historian and story-teller he was (the Leona Mech family historian). Oh, what a detailed memory dad had, as he could tell stories all the way back to when he a toddler.
Dad is survived by his children: David- New London, James (Patti)- Weyauwega, Peter (Debbie)- Neenah, Elizabeth (Larry) DeBruin- Neenah, Mary (James) Ciske- Appleton, Patricia (Paul) Johnson- Appleton, Rebecca (Mark) Barnett- Appleton, Jennifer Morien-New London and Joseph (Charlene)- Santa Clarita, CA and also 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Dad was preceded in death by Patricia, his wife of 68 years; siblings Phyllis (Dr. Robert) Leitschuh, and James (Joan) Morien; daughter-in-law Pamela "Mergy" Morien and infant grandson Aaron James Morien.
Dad was a 1947 graduate of Washington High School in New London. Just short of his graduation he unexpectedly lost his own father making him head of the household and putting his college dreams on hold. He learned what responsibility meant at a very young age by taking over his father's business, creating the 4th generation of Morien Decorators. Dad worked tirelessly to support his own family and subsequently his wife and 9 children.
Over the years dad became an incredibly talented and self-educated carpenter, interior designer, home builder, painter and artist. He believed there wasn't a church within a 50-mile radius that he and his crew hadn't worked on. He was a perfectionist and his attention to detail showed on all he did. He left his children with priceless pieces of furniture he built from raw lumber, which will be our treasures for generations. He had such a love for woodworking he always said he would not live long enough to create what he wanted to do, or for his eldest son to even pronounce the names of the furniture he was trying to build.
Dad always had a love of sports and followed the Brewers, Packers, Badgers, NL Bulldogs, and the Neenah Rockets. He was an exceptional trap shooter, hunter and fisherman. He was very active in the community as a member of the Rotary Club, Fish & Game Club, NL Golf Club, Gemutlichkeiters, DDD Club, and was most proud of his 25+ years with the Outagamie-Waupaca Library System (OWLS) where he held the position of President for many years.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will be at Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.
The family would like to thank dad's doctors and nurses at ThedaCare Hospital, Neenah, and the Rehabilitation Unit at ThedaCare Hospital, the occupational, physical and speech therapists that helped dad through his recovery process. Hospice care was very helpful and compassionate. It will not be forgotten.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020