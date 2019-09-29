|
|
William Neer
Neenah - William T. Neer, age 89 of Neenah, passed away Thursday evening, September 26, 2019. He was born in Kenosha, WI on June 26, 1930 to the late William F. and Martha (Wittman) Neer. Bill grew up in Bayview, WI, where, as a high school student, Bill was the President of his Student Association and a member of the Badger Boys State. At Milwaukee State Teacher's College, where he received his teaching degree in special education, Bill was a 4-year letterman and valued member of the diving team, having been ranked 1st in the City of Milwaukee and 3rd in the State of Wisconsin.
After earning his teaching degree, Bill joined the armed forces and served during the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge, he earned his Master's Degree at UW-Madison. There he met undergrad student, Anne Davis at a Halloween party and the rest is history. Together they settled in Neenah and had six children. Bill's presence in the community was widely felt. While working as Plant Manager for Lenox Candles in Oshkosh, Bill brought the Christmas Eve tradition of lighting "Luminarias", little brown paper bags filled with snow and a candle to Neenah, a tradition that continues to this day.
Bill's faith was a very important him, as a member of St. Margaret Mary, he served as a lector, communion distributor, taught CCD and was a member of the church council and served as a chairman of the Sweet Heart Dinners.
He was a George F. Hixon Fellow award winner and Past President of Kiwanis of Neenah. Together with Anne, Bill was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for service to the alumni of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the wider community. He also greatly enjoyed volunteer work giving many hours to EAA, Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, and Appleton's Oktoberfest. In September 2018 Bill was honored for his service to the country as a member of Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Bill's many interests included Wisconsin Badger sports, Neenah High School Sports, sailing, which he also taught, and greatly enjoyed gardening with special attention to his roses and the joy of starting his tomato and vegetables from seed.
Bill greatest joy was his wife of almost 63 years, Anne; his children: Sons: William (Margie Forman) and Timothy and wife Sharon (Connolly); Daughters: Teresa, (Michael Huibregtse), Elizabeth and husband David Honer, Jennifer, Margaret and husband David Hoks; her grandchildren: Evan and Derek Mathison, Gretchen Kelly and Carolyn Neer, and William and Katherine Neer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn (Neer) Murack and grandson Jacob Mathison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division Street., Neenah, with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019