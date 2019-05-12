Services
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaukauna - William "Bill" P. Oskey, 72, of Kaukauna, passed away Friday morning, May 10, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Neenah, with his family by his side. He was born September 26, 1946 to the late Jerome and Rosella (Peeters) Oskey.

On May 3, 1985 he was united in marriage to Carla Planert.

Bill worked at Thilmany Paper Mill for 35 years, retiring as a millwright.

He loved his John Deere tractors, the older the better. Bill enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and watching the birds at the birdfeeders.

William is survived by his wife, Carla; children: Michelle Oskey, Renee (fiancé, Jonny Veenstra) Oskey, and Billy (Rochelle) Oskey; siblings: Lucy (Hollis) Carpenter, Ellen (Ray) Affeldt, Joe (special friend, Debbie) Oskey, Ann Oskey, Marie (Larry) Gehring, and Bernard (Pauline) Oskey; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Further survived by brothers-in-law: Lee (Carol) Planert and Bruce (Karen) Planert; godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Zoe Fiers; sister, Phyllis Nitzske; brothers, Jerry Oskey, and David Oskey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlton and Florence (Bahr) Planert.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 7:00 pm. Entombment will take place in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.

Online condolences may be expressed to William's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019
