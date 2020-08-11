William P. "Bill" Casey
Sister Bay - Bill Casey, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village in Sister Bay, WI. Bill was born on August 28, 1929, the youngest of five children, to the late William Patrick Casey and Agnes (Morrissey) Casey. After graduating from Oshkosh High School, Bill attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.
Bill served in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War stationed in Mississippi. After his service he returned to Wisconsin with his wife, Jean, and went to work for Marathon Corporation (American Can) in Neenah. He finished his career as the marketing manager at Thilmany Pulp and Paper company (International Paper) retiring in 1991. After retirement he and Jean moved to Ellison Bay to live full-time in the home that he finished himself.
He was a faith-filled Catholic and served the St. Margaret Mary Parish in Neenah and St. Rosalia (Stella Maris) Parish in Sister Bay as a Lector and Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. For many years he and Jean led CCD education for young adults of the St. Margaret Mary Parish. In retirement, Bill continued to be active in his community and served on the Liberty Grove Town Board 16 years, ending his service as the town board chair. He also served as the chair of the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Board, and chair of the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Library Board.
Growing up, Bill was an avid sailor. He raced "A" scows out of the Neenah Harbor. Later in life, he painstakingly refurbished an old "Cutlass 24" sailboat. His children came to love the water during their many evening and weekend sailing sessions with him. For many seasons he enthusiastically served on the race committee for the Neenah Nodaway Yacht Club.
He was an extremely talented woodworker and cabinet maker. He made much of the furniture in their own home as well as many pieces for his children. This was a passion that endured for most of his life. He taught his children to appreciate fine craftmanship and admonished them to "never buy cheap tools".
Bill was an extremely devoted husband, father, and friend. Next to God, his wife and children were the focus of his life. He was a selfless friend who offered wise counsel to anyone that sought it.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Jean; his parents, Bill and Agnes Casey; along with his brother, Don; and sisters, Margaret, Mary, and Ruth.
Bill is survived by his three children, Kathleen (Lynn McKee) Casey-McKee, Will (Kris) Casey, and Jim (Caryn) Casey; and his seven grandchildren, Michael (Aubrey) Delinsky, Caitlin (Taylor) Watts, Katharine (Jordan Kabat) Casey, Emily Casey, Liam Casey, Siera Casey and Carlie (Scott Simock) Casey.
Bill will be missed by his family and friends. Those that knew him recognized him as a man of strong convictions and unshakable faith. He led by example rather than words, and was never too busy to lend a hand to someone in need. He taught his children to lead humbly, laugh joyously, and love completely.
Bill's life will be remembered at a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site at 11:30 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Thomas Farrell and Fr. Jose Lopez, concelebrant. He will be laid to rest in Rowleys Bay Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. Military honors to follow at church. Those attending Mass are to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Mass will be live streamed via the "Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC" Facebook page. Those viewing the service via Facebook are encouraged to "Like" the Casperson Funeral Home page to become aware of the live broadcast beginning between 11:25 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Stella Maris Parish (P O Box 49, Egg Harbor, WI 54209) or Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village (10560 Applewood Rd, Sister Bay, WI 54234).
Casperson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Sister Bay is assisting the Casey family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Bill may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
.