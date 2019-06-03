|
William "Bill" Perreault
Appleton - William "Bill" Perreault, was born April 27, 1938 and died peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 1, 2019. Between those two dates, he lived a life full of love, travel, and bad pranks.
He showed up wearing sandals and socks to his first date with Marvia, who nonetheless dated him a second time and even married him. They met four days before she graduated from Hood College in Maryland. Bill was in the Army stationed nearby, and retired as a Captain in the United States Army. Bill and Marvia were together almost 56 years and they raised four delightful children and innumerable cats.
Bill was a longtime professor at Lawrence University, in Appleton, WI, where he taught biology and genetics to generations of students. His two daughters graduated from Lawrence, and were the subject of several of his pranks while there. However, they always one-upped him in the end, a fact of which he was very proud! Bill was proud of his sons' accomplishments too, traveling the country to watch their youngest son play in drum and bugle corps competitions and shared a love (and hate) for golf with his son, Bill Jr., cheering when Bill got a hole-in-one. His one disappointment was that he was the only person in the family who cheered for the Maize and Blue of Michigan (where he received his Ph.D.), while everyone else cheered for the Badgers. For you, Dad, this once, "Go Blue!"
Bill and Marvia shared many adventures together, mainly on cruises, traveling to Antarctica, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Tahiti, among other travels. They also took many road trips to visit their children and grandchildren, and taught us all the following important skills: how to swim in the ocean, how to start a campfire, and how to get every last morsel of lobster (not to mention the steamed crab feasts!) He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marvia, his children Bill, Michele, Melanie and John, their spouses, five grandchildren, two brothers, Paul, Joe and their wives and children, and friends and colleagues.
A private memorial gathering with family will be scheduled at a later date. In the meantime, in his memory, take that trip you have been putting off!
