William R. Baumann
Waupaca - William R. "Bill" Baumann, Waupaca, age 71, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Appleton on July 17, 1949, the son of the late Raymond and Virginia (Schultz) Baumann. He graduated from Xavier High School in Appleton in 1967 and received a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from UW-Oshkosh in 1971. Bill worked for Roadway Trucking for 32 years. Bill graduated from the U.S. Army ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant, and he also graduated from the U.S. Army Transportation School. He served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve for 13 years, attaining the rank of Captain.
Bill is survived by his brother Edward (Claire) Baumann, and their children, Dan (Andria) Baumann, Tim (Kara) Baumann, Rebecca (Nick) Calnin; his sister Cecile (Brad) Grunert, and their children, Megan (Karl) Kowalske, Brett (Karen) Grunert, Brice (Erika) Grunert; his sister Marie (Dennis) Eggert, and their children, Jeff (Emanuela) Eggert, Elizabeth (Tom) Leick; and 11 great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many cousins and friends, and by his beloved dogs Trudy and Harley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved dog, Lucy.
Bill enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time at his lake cottage. He loved taking walks through the woods to spot wildlife and sharing the wonders of Wisconsin's north woods with his family members, especially his nieces and nephews. The younger generation learned how to fish, collect rocks and observe nature thanks to his gentle wisdom. Bill was full of stories, many of which he shared while taking everyone who visited him on boat rides around the lake. Bill was considered by people who knew him well to be one of the most generous and kind people they had ever met.
Memorials may be directed to these two organizations.
Unforgettable Underdogs, PO Box 372, Little Chute, WI 54140, or through their Facebook page Unforgettable Underdogs Dog Rescue - Home/Facebook or their website https://www.unforgettableunderdogs.org
Friends of Long Lake, P.O. Box 9, Saxeville, WI 54976. Donations can be directed to Clean Boats/Clean Waters, Lake Studies, Fish Enhancement or Fire Protection.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to Bill's family
