|
|
William Repenn
Waupaca - William Claire Repenn
Bill Repenn passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Bill Repenn was born September 21, 1933 on Washington Island, WI to the late Edward Repenn & Inga Repenn (nee Hansen).
The family later moved to Two Rivers, WI where Bill graduated with a great class of people of the year of 1951. Bill served in the United States Army. Post his service Bill went to Latent School of Art & Design. He began his career as an Industrial Designer for Honeywell Aerospace Engineering in St. Petersburg, FL. His career was short lived due to a trauma incident that was life changing. Bill continued to live over 50 years in Florida before coming back to Wisconsin four years ago to be closer to family.
Bill made the best of each day and enjoyed helping others whether in his neighborhood, his neighborhood store and his daily stops where he socialized. He loved to tell his stories and being with family. Wherever Bill went he made friends quickly due to his kind and gentle soul and people always looked out for him.
Family that preceded in death before Bill; Parents Inga & Edward Repenn, siblings, Henry Repenn (infant brother), Mae Knocke, John Repenn, William Repenn (infant brother), Orville Repenn, Alice Porath, Della McManaman, Laura Peterson, Harriet Ehlers, Charles Repenn and Hazel Andreson, sister-in-law & Gaurdian Katarina Repenn. Also preceded in death were many wonderful brothers-in-law and sister-in law and nieces and nephews.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews that will cherish memories of their times spent with their Uncle.
Our family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Home in King, WI for their outstanding care and kindness. We would also like to give appreciation to a special friend in Florida, Rena Bennett for going above and beyond in being like a guardian angel for Bill and for all the gracious help for many years, also his good neighbor friends. A special thank you also to Faye Mill, who also assisted Bill and his family with dignity and kindness.
Celebration of Bill's life and memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am and service at 11:00am at the Wisconsin Veterans Chapel, N2665 County Rd QQ, King, WI 54946. Military honors and burial will follow in the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery across the street from the Veterans Home.
A memorial will be supported by choice of the Leukemia foundation, , Huntingtons Disease Society, or the foundation of your choice.
We will always remember Uncle Bill's kind soul and a couple of his favorite sayings, "That's good" and "Time goes fast"!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019