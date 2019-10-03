|
|
William "Bill" Schroeder
Dale - William (Bill) H. Schroeder, 84 passed away peacefully October 1st, 2019 at St. Joe's Nursing Home in New London, Wisconsin 9 days before his 85th birthday. William was born on 10/10/1934 in Two Rivers, WI to the late Arthur and Rose (Hoffmann) Schroeder. He graduated from Hortonville High School in 1952. On August 16, 1958 he married Cordell Klein, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dale. They were married 61 years. He worked as a carpenter for many people until he started his own contracting business and Quality Millwork and Supply in 1960, and built many homes and remodeled many businesses in and around the area. In 1971 he began working for AAL as a District Representative. In 1991 he retired from AAL and began his own Agency as the Alpha Group of Wisconsin. He sold the business in 2004, and began the Schroeder Agency in 2008 until July of this year. He was very active in the Town of Dale Planning Commission. He was the president of the Dale Union Cemetery and a member of the Town of Dale Historical Society. He was active in Immanuel Lutheran Church of Greenville, where he has been a member since 1999. He has enjoyed working with and helping people. He has done stain glass work in many churches and 2 big murals at Immanuel, in Greenville.
He is survived by his wife, Cordell, 4 children, Keith (Marcie) Schroeder of Fremont, Julie Schroeder of Winneconne, Kurt Schroeder of Kaukauna, and Todd (Jessica) Schroeder of Appleton. He also is survived by 10 grandchildren, Rebecca (Caleb) Bentz, Sara Leintz and Michael Schroeder, Brett and Bryce Peters and Andrew, Lucas and Joshua Schroeder and Kayla and Colton Schroeder, step-grandchildren, Jordan Thompson, Breanna Thompson and Chad (Laurel) Thompson. Great-grandchildren, Henry Leintz, Landon, Finley and Logan Bentz and step-great-grandchild, Avicyn Thompson. Bill is also survived by his brother Lyle (Dee) Schroeder of Mesa, Arizona and his brother-in-law Kenneth Klein of Greenville and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis Whalen, and brothers, Karl and Arthur (Jane) Schroeder.
Bill always said "HE WAS TRULY BLESSED AND HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE."
Many Thanks to the Pastors and care people at Immanuel and the staff and workers at St. Joe's Nursing Home. They are all wonderful.
The funeral service for Bill will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W7265 School Rd, Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 with Pastor John Qualmann officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. AT THE CHURCH and also on Monday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Dale Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 3, 2019