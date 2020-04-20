|
William Schwartz
Appleton - William Arthur Schwartz passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at age 63. He was born March 13, 1957 to the late Phillip A. and Isla (Mueller) Schwartz. Bill attended Rib Lake High School where he participated in football and baseball. He was a member of the United Air Force Reserve.
Bill spent the last 22 years working for VT Industries- Eggers Division. He enjoyed carpentry, the occasional golf outing and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved his Wisconsin Teams; the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Bill is survived by his sons: Daniel Schwartz, Eric (Kayla) Schwartz and Travis (special friend Corrine) Schwartz; grandchildren: Lily, Addisyn, Laycie and Preston; brother: Phillip C. Schwartz; sister: Susan Harper; nephew: Phillip H. Schwartz; former wives: Christine Pester and stepson Wade and Eileen Schwartz; along with his canine companion: Scooter.
Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepmother: Audrey (Bastian) Schwartz.
Due to state mandated restrictions on large gatherings a memorial service for Bill will be held at a later date.
Bill's family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center of Neenah Trauma Center and Gold Cross Paramedics.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020