William Van Eeckhout
Menasha - William Michel "Bill" Van Eeckhout, age 78 of Fox Crossing, died unexpectedly on October 12, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born on March 11, 1942 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to his now deceased parents, Maurice and Helen (Anderson) Van Eeckhout. Bill's parents, who moved to Hawaii in 1936, witnessed the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. In 1946, Bill and his parents moved back to Lake Forest, Illinois. Bill graduated from Lake Forest High School in 1960 and continued his education graduating from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in 1964. While at Upper Iowa, Bill met his wife to be Susan. They were married in 1965 at St. Mary church in Appleton, Wisconsin. Besides Susan, survivors include his sons, Craig of Fox Crossing and Blaine (Kris) and grandchildren Mary and Ethan of Excelsior, Minnesota. Also surviving are many relatives, cousins, nieces, brother and sisters-in-law and great friends. He was preceded in death by a brother Charles.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Army, Mission Battalion, 202nd Artillery, Nike and Hercules Missile Sites around the Chicago Area. The unit was under the U.S. Army Air Defense Command and NORAD and Bill achieved the rank of sergeant, Communications Chief.
Bill's working career was in retail with positions of Corporate Buyer at Carson Pirie Scott and Co., Chicago, Illinois, H.C. Prange, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Mills Fleet Farm, Appleton, Wisconsin.
Over the years, Bill belonged to the Appleton Elks Lodge #337, Life Member of the American Legion Post #38, Twin City Rod and Gun Club, Life Member of the Fox Valley Humane Society and Life Member of the National Rifle Association. He was also an Amateur radio operator, KC9BVQ. For a number of years as the Village of Fox Crossing Police and Fire Commission as Secretary and then Vice President. Bill's favorite daily ritual was going to McDonald's for coffee and lots of talking. Of the large group there, 9 rode motorcycle, so they founded their own club, "The Rusty Spokes", of which, Bill is a co-founder member. Every week the group enjoyed rides to different places for fun. Also, of great enjoyment and satisfaction was volunteering in the surgery department at St. Elizabeth Hospital. This was the result of Bill's successful heart operation, in which he faced his surgery calmly and considered it a win win situation. A win win situation if the surgery was successful and if not, a win to have his spirit and soul with the Father Almighty. Up North was at the family cottage on Chain Lake, Lakewood. Bill, Sue and Sue's father Charlie built the getaway 51 years ago and enjoyed it every minute.
Bill, a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Appleton, enjoyed greatly being associated with the church. Bill served as a greeter before services, a worship/communion assistant, outreach, belonged to the Lutheran Men's Fellowship, attended Men's Bible Studies and the Bible studies after services.
Bill requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Fox Valley Humane Society of Appleton, the Christian Food Pantry located at St. John Lutheran Church in Townsend, Wisconsin, or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Appleton.
Bill was very fortunate to find his Lord, God the Father and his son Jesus Christ. Bill's favorite prayer was "All power, praise, glory and love to my Father, Lord God Almighty, and to his loving son, Lord Jesus Christ, my savior".
There will be a Memorial Service for Bill on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30am Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2220 East College Avenue in Appleton with Rev. Timothy Seabough officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm. Please remember to wear a mask and adhere to social distance guidelines. The service will be recorded by the church, and posted online. For information on how to watch the memorial service and to express condolences, please visit the Wichmann Funeral Homes website at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. Links and information will be posted as soon as they are available.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center for the care given to Bill in his final days.