William VanEeckhout

William Van Eeckhout
Menasha - William Michel "Bill" Van Eeckhout, age 78 of Fox Crossing, died unexpectedly on October 12, 2020, at his home.
There will be a Memorial Service for Bill on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30am Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2220 East College Avenue in Appleton with Rev. Timothy Seabough officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm. Please remember to wear a mask and adhere to social distance guidelines. The service will be recorded by the church, and posted online. For information on how to watch the memorial service and to express condolences, please visit the Wichmann Funeral Homes website at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. Links and information will be posted as soon as they are available.