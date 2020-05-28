William W. Connors, Sr.
Wabeno - William "Bill" Connors, Sr., 90, of Wabeno, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at the Bay at Nu-Roc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He married Shirley Anderson, the love of his life on June 6, 1952, she survives him.
Bill is also survived by his daughter, Linda Kortbein and son, Bill Connors, Jr. and his wife, Theresa.
A private memorial service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Wabeno. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 31, 2020.