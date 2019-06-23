|
Willy Mariea Schumacher
Little Chute - Willy M. "Oma" Schumacher (Bavinck), age 76, left this earth to be with her Savior on June 18, 2019. She was born March 10, 1943 to the late Dirk & Margretha (Keijzer) Bavinck, in Weesp, the Netherlands. Willy came to this country with her parents in February of 1959 and settled in the Appleton area. Willy married Donald M. Schumacher in May of 1972. She was a devoted Mom to her son, Edward and Oma to her grandchildren. Willy enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Chuckie Cheese's, Air It Up and the movies. She loved to travel, and visited her homeland numerous times.
In 2005, her and Don made well on their promise to visit Lourdes, France with her niece Marry Bouman and nephew Dirk Knol. A dream came true in 2012 when she got to take her son and grandchildren to her hometown. She loved getting together with her family, as they went and dined out on a monthly basis. She also enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting and gambling. Willy earned her accounting degree in 1983, and she worked in accounting and tax preparation for the past 35 years. In the late 70's she was involved with scouting, as den mother, and pack commissioner. Some of her volunteer work involved CASI, VITA, the Richard Block Foundation, American Cancer Society and Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology.
She attended Al Anon, for many years and referred to it as her life saver. When she was diagnosed with her first cancer she joined the Living with Cancer Support group. Her pet project was the Relay for Life; other fundraisers that she volunteered for were the SoleBurner, Strides, Light the Night and Journey of Hope.
Willy is survived by her husband Donald; her son Edward (Sandra) Hinc; her grandchildren: Ashlie, Abbie, Ronnie, Logan & Benjamin Hinc, of Darboy, Wisconsin; Jeremy (Kathy) Scheibe, Black Creek; Matthew Scheibe, Kimberly; & Sarah Scheibe, Tigerton. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Liam (Jeremy) Scheibe, and Riley (Abbie) Sweetalla; her brothers: Dirk (Nettie) Bavinck, Ben (Jude) Bavinck, sister-in-law, Charlotte Bavinck, all of Appleton, her Godchildren: Dan Bavinck, Ernest & Carrie Schumacher, Tanya Horn; Donald's brothers & sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, all who had a special place in her heart.
In addition to her parents, and parents in law John & Agnes Schumacher, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Catherina (Kees) Stork, Oeda (Hugo) Knol, Henny (Wim) Kors, Mary Safford; brothers, Casey (Riet), John & Joseph (Sandy) Bavinck, Robert (Joan) Schumacher, Evelyn (DuWayne) Romenesko, Darhl Schumacher & Timothy Strutz; and Godson, Robert Bavinck.
On Willy's special request; in lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for and .
A special thanks to Karen Seefeldt, who became her caregiver, when her husband got sick, to Ken Pennings (nephew) for all of his love and support; especially in her last few weeks, to Dr. Travis Kroner, Drs. William Guenther & Dr. Yao and the entire staff from Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology, and the team at Froedtert Cancer Hospital for providing Willy with the nothing but the absolute best care.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with her good friend Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019