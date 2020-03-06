Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
1951 - 2020
Wilma VanRossum Obituary
Wilma Van Rossum

Appleton - Wilma Jean Van Rossum, 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 after a hard fought 7 year battle with breast cancer. Wilma was born March 31st, 1951, to Donald and Julia (Vosters) Stegeman. Wilma was preceded in death by her father, Donald, and her beloved husbands, Ernest Cram and Marvin Van Rossum.

Wilma was a woman of style! She owned and operated both the "The Cutting Corner" beauty salon and the "Clothes Quarters" clothing boutique in Kaukauna. Later, Wilma turned her passion for traveling into a career as a travel agent at Fox World Travel. Another past time that Wilma thoroughly enjoyed was gambling! She was able to mix her love of travel with gambling junkets over the years to Laughlin, Wendover and Las Vegas, and in 2016, Wilma was able to take a Danube river cruise with friends. For many years she was able to winter in Brownsville, TX.

Wilma is survived by her mother, Julia, two brothers; Dr. Ronald (Dona) Stegeman, Scott (Katy) Stegeman, nieces and nephews; Ashleigh (Charles) Thevenet, Dr. Alexander (Stephanie) Stegeman, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Matthew) Sonntag, Nicholas Stegeman and Ethan Stegeman as well as seven great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many dear friends, with special acknowledgement for Sue Heil, who has been so caring and supportive.

Funeral services will be held at FARGO FUNERAL HOME, 400 West Wisconsin, Ave. Kaukauna, Wisconsin on Saturday, March 14th. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and will be followed by a celebration of Wilma's life led by Deacon Bruce Cory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Theda Care at Home Hospice and Theda Care Oncology staff. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the "Susan G. Komen for the Cure" foundation.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
