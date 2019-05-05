|
Winford "Win" Kasper
Brillion - Winford "Win" Kasper, age 94 of Brillion, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1924 in Potter, son of the late Oscar and Isabelle (Cook) Kasper. Win attended Potter Elementary School and was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1942. He attended the Business Institute in Milwaukee where he received his Business Administration Certificate. Win entered the U.S. Army in January of 1944. Six months later, on July 26, 1944, he was on the battlefield in France and was wounded in action. He received the Purple Heart in August of 1944 and was honorably discharged on October 11, 1945. He worked for the IRS, Brillion Rent A Truck and also did tax work for many people from his home. Win married Vera (Stahel) Duchow on October 19, 1974. He retired as treasurer of the Ariens Company and Ariens Canada, Ltee in 1987. Win and Vera enjoyed travels to the Holy Land, Jordan, Oberammagau, Germany for the annual Passion Play, Hawaii, Alaska, Caribbean Cruises, as well as the annual weekly stay at Shawano Lake with family and friends. They enjoyed playing golf and cards. He was a lifelong member of Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter where he served as Elder and Treasurer for many years. The Kasper family were founding members of Peace Church in 1874. With Wins passing, an era has ended. He was also a member of the Bloedorn Becker Jensen American Legion Post 126 of Brillion for over 70 years, the LaSociete des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (40 et 8) for over 60 years and a life member of DAV. An emotional event happened in Win's life, in June of 2014, he was on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. Win also served as a Past Director on the New Hope Endowment Board, Chairman of the Calumet County Veteran's Commission and was treasurer of Calumet County Civic Association. Survivors include his children, Sandra Meyers of Potter, Carol Wenzel of Appleton, Jerilyn (Bob) Oenes of Oshkosh, Donna (Jim) Kielgas of Kaukauna, Stu (Kathy) Duchow of Waupaca, Penny Steinke of Brillion, 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Dennis Bettner, 3 nieces, Sheri Sammons, Cindy Rosera and Debbie Kientop as well as other relatives and friends. Win was preceded in death by his wife Vera, his parents, an infant brother, a sister Judy Bettner, 3 sons-in-law, Don Wenzel, Fred Steinke and James Meyers, 2 grandsons, Todd Wenzel and Chad Duchow. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 7th at 1:00 p.m. at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter. The Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod will officiate. Burial will be in the Potter Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019