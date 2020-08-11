Winifred Marsh
Little Chute - Winifred "Jackie" Marsh, 82, after eager anticipation, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9th, 2020. Jackie was born on March 24, 1938 to Helen (King) and Byron Baldwin. She grew up in Michigan and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti in 1955.
Jackie was a fervent learner, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1969 and, in 1989, completing her MBA. Her occupations included, modeling, teaching, insurance sales, and administrative office work. Always the entrepreneur, she dabbled in many other business opportunities, and even created a board game called "Praise Street". She was a huge advocate for people with dyslexia as she herself struggled with the condition.
In 1969 Jackie met and fell in love with Carl Marsh and they married on March 4, 1971. Jackie and Carl loved to travel, especially to visit the kids in the various corners of the US. They also enjoyed square dancing, camping and playing board and card games together.
Jackie had many hobbies through her life. She loved to crochet and delighted in making blankets for her kids and grandkids. She was an avid swimmer and relished teaching people how to swim. She found great pleasure in digging her hands in soil and her hard work shined through in her beautiful gardens. Jackie loved cake decorating and excelled in creating masterpieces for family and friends. But two of her all-time favorites; she LOVED to read and dance!
Jackie's greatest joy in life, was her relationship with Jesus. Her faith powered her through many difficult seasons. Throughout her life, she served in numerous capacities at the churches she attended, including being a greeter, Sunday School teacher, Missionettes leader and Bible study leader. She was also very hospitable. But her love for people went far beyond hosting dinner parties. She and Carl provided shelter for many who needed a bed for the night, or a place to get a fresh start.
Jackie is survived by her children, Thomas "Al" Scruggs, Frank (Jan Zeniewicz) Scruggs, Jack (Connie) Scruggs, Denise Scruggs and Marlo (Chuck) Fischer, her grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) McCoy, Elaina (David) Damrau, Tommy Scruggs, Matthew Scruggs, Rebecca Payne, Sarah (Ken) Mansfield, Kristen (Josh) Parkhurst, Alicia DuRoy-Saunders, Christopher (Sara) DuRoy, Cody Dempsey, Blake Dempsey and Caitlin Dempsey, 15 great grandchildren and her two sisters, Helen (Jim) Edwards and Barbara (Bob) Pullano along with many other family and friends.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, brothers Byron, Jay and Harold Baldwin and sister Betty Flint.
A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, August 13th at 7:00 pm at Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr, Kaukauna, WI. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:30 until time of service at the funeral home. Internment will be on Friday at 11:00 AM at Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, King, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and all the caregivers and staff at Country Villa in Freedom for their care of Jackie this last year. You are nothing short of amazing.